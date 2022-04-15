Chepkoech, Simiu star in Police Championships

Big guns Friday lit up Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi with resounding victories at the 10th edition of National Police Service Track and Field Championships.

They are Beatrice Chepkoech, Julius "Youtube man" Yego, Abel Kipsang, Daniel Simiu, Heristone Wanyonyi, Mary Moraa, Margaret Chelimo and Hellen Syombua.

Chepkoech, the 3,000 metres Steeplechase record holder was unmatched in the women's 1,500m, as she led from the start to finish, clocking four minutes and 10.04 seconds.

This was the second victory in the competition by the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) athlete after her Thursday triumph in the women's steeplechase in 9:28.34. The 30-year-old runner holds the steeplechase world record of 8:44.32 that she set three years ago.

In the women's 1500m, Chepkoech was followed by Brenda Chebet (NPC Kiganjo) and Carolyne Nyaga (Eastern) in 4:13.29 and 4:15.12 respectively.

Kipsang, the World Indoor 1500m bronze medalist, dominated a rich field in the same course, winning in 3:36.28. Kumari Taki of ASTU was second in 3:36.84 while Robert Biwoth (NEP) came third in 3:37.74.

"I wanted to win, that is why I ran from the front to control the pace of the race. This year, I am aiming to win a gold medal, but if things turn out to be tough, I will be satisfied with a podium finish," said Kipsang.

Abel Kipsang of National Police College, Kiganjo leads the pack of 1500m men final during National Police Service Track and Field Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 15, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Reigning Africa and Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi finished seventh in the race. He said he is satisfied with the performance, since he is still trying to find his groove back after completing his two-year ban for violating anti-doping rules.

“I am so happy to be back and competing again. I know the upcoming races will be tougher and I will keep on training because I want to do better in them," said the former World 1,500m champion.

Olympian Daniel Simiu burned out his opponents in the men’s 5,000m with a fast pace to romp home in 13:28.74.

Daniel Simiu (left) celebrates after winning men 5,000m final during National Police Service Track and Field Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 15, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

His NPC Kinganjo team mate Robert Kiprop finished second in 13:38.74, while Michael Kibet of the Border Patrol Unit was third in 13:39.37.

“It is a huge honour for me to qualify for the nationals through the (Police) service. It was my dream to be a soldier and I thank all the coaches of NPS for making this (be in the disciplined forces) happen,” said Simiu who in January this year scooped a gold medal at the 10 kilometers Valencia Ibercaja road race.

“Coming to this competition, I was the strongest athlete with a personal best of 12:55. I will go back to the drawing board with the coaches because I am looking forward to running a personal best in Eugene (July's outdoor World Championships in the USA).”

Chelimo, who won silver in 5000m at the 2019 World Championships and also boasts of being the Africa Games champion in 2015 tore the MISC blue track in women's 10,000m. The Eastern-based athlete won in 31:51.7, ahead of Sandra Felis Chebet (GSU) and Stacy Ndiwa (NPC Kinganjo) who timed 32:28.7 and 33:15.7 respectively. Chelimo said she is fully shifting to 10,000m from 5000m.

"The 10,000m is a new race for me...my target now is to work on speed to ensure that I qualify for the World championships in Eugene," she said.

Moraa, the 2019 African Under-20 champion 400 metres finished first in women's 800m in 2:04.63 while Wanyonyi, the 10,000m Under-20 walk race champion won in the same course at MISC in 45:03.4.

Olympian Syombua finished first in women's 400m final in 53.39 while Yego scooped top honours in men's javelin with a throw of 73.72m.

Selected results

10,000m women

1. Margaret Chelimo 31:51.7

2. Sandrafelis Chebet 32:28.7

3. Stacy Ndiwa 33:15.7

5,000m men

1. Daniel Simiu 13:28.74

2. Robert Kiprop 13:38.74

3. Michael Kibet 13:39.37

3000m Steeplechase men

1. Abraham Kibiwot 8:24.30

2. Geoffrey Kirwa 8:32.60

3.Wilberforce Kones 8:51.07

1,500m men

1. Abel Kipsang 3:36.28

2. Kumari Taki 3:36.84

3. Robert Biwoth 3:37.74

1,500m women

1. Beatrice Chepkoech 4:10.04

2. Brenda Chebet 4:13.29

3. Carolyne Nyaga 4:15.12

800m men

1. Wycliffe Kinyamal 1:45.11

2. Robert Kolombos 1:47.16

3. Jeremiah Mutai 1:47.42

800m women

1. Mary Moraa 2:06.63

2. Gloria Chepchumba 2:05.81

3. Eunice Sum 2:06.63

100m men

1. Richard Okuthu 11.13

2. Robin Wanjala 11.15

3. John Cheruiyot 11.35

100m women

1. Maximila Emali 11.47

2. Monica Zaphaniah 11.84