Chepkoech, Jemutai star as juniors reign at Mumias AK meet

The last day of the Fourth Athletics Kenya Track and Field meet held at Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias, Kakamega County saw junior athletes continue to impress on Saturday.

After pulling some upsets on Friday in the two-day event that saw athletes battle for the top honours, juniors also stole the show at Mumias on Saturday.

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech bagged victory in her 3,000m steeplechase specialty stamping her authority in the race.

Chepkoech surged forward after the second lap running a lone race to cross the line in 9:48.57 ahead of Edna Chepkemoi who timed 9:59.66 while Doris Cherop was third in 10:13.06.

Another junior who is also graduating to the senior category is Zena Jemutai who won the 5,000m race in 15:55.33 ahead of Maureen Chepkoech who clocked 16:09.71 while Nelly Jeptoo was third in 16:14.61.

In the women's 10,000m race, Jemutai also impressed after emerging second behind Sheila Chepkurui who won the race in 33:22.53 with Jemutai timing 33:25.03. Judy Kiyeng came in third place clocking 34:04.42.

Jemutai said that having graduated into the senior category, she wanted to do well in the long distance races since she had specialised in the 3,000m race in the junior category.

“I know it would be a tough battle for me in the senior category but I wanted to do well and that is why I doubled in 5,000m and 10,000 race. Winning in 5,000m and coming second in 10,000m is a good start but I still have some work to do,” said Jemutai.

Kericho-based Sheila Chepkurui exchanged leads with Zenah Jemutai before peeling away in the homestretch to win the race.

Chepkurui, who trains in Kericho said she was participating in the races as preparation for Kenya Defence Forces Track and Field Championships slated for April 13 to 15 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

“My preparation for the Kenya Defence Forces has started and I'll be looking forward to run well ahead of the nationals. This will help me fine-tune my training ahead of the various events happening this year where I want to represent Kenya,” said Chepkurui.

In the 5,000m race, it was a sprint finish between Robert Kiprop and Edward Zakayo who timed 13:36.09 and 13:36.35 respectively while Meshack Lengut was third in 13:36:53.

Zakayo said that he feels good to have finished the race well after being out of competition for three years due to injury and depression.

“I had a lot of issues which affected my career and I almost gave up but I’m now good after the injury healed and having sorted my issues. I will be looking forward to a good season and my target is to be in the World Championships team,” said Zakayo, the 2018 World Under-20 5,000m champion.

World Under-20 champion Heristone Wanyonyi, who is fresh from the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman where he finished fourth, bagged victory in the men's 10km walk race.

He is using the races to improve on his speed ahead of various events this year.

But it was a tight race between Wanyonyi and Dominic Ndigiti who exchanged leads in the second part of the race before Wanyonyi surged ahead in the final lap to win in 44:27.76 ahead of Ndigiti who timed 44:30.98. Stephen Ndangili was third in 45:06.66.