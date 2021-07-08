Chepkoech and Faith in action in Monaco

Hyving Kiyeng

Hyvin Kiyeng from Kenya competes in the 3000m steeplechase women final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Stockholm on July 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Thomas Windestam | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepkoech has good memories of Monaco, having broken the world record in a time of 8min,44.32sec in the French Principality in 2019.

World record holder in 3,000 metres steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, leads her fellow Kenyan athletes, among them 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Kirui and Fancy Cherono in the chase for titles in the Monaco leg of the World Athletics Diamond League series on Friday.

