Chepchirchir eager to emulate mentor Jepkosgei in Cali

Nelly Chepchirchir is keen to follow in the footsteps of her mentor and coach, Janeth Jepkosgei, when she lines up in the women’s 800 metres heats of the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, alongside her compatriot Evaline Chepkoech on Monday night from 9:08pm.

The 19th edition of the junior track and field championship is being held at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, southwestern Colombia.

As she competes in the heats on Monday night, the 19-year-old Chepchirchir will be keen to follow in Jepkosgei’s footsteps.

As a junior athlete, Jepkosgei won gold medal in 800m at the 2002 World Athletics Junior Championships held in Kingston, Jamaica, then later graduated to the senior ranks and won gold medal at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in Osaka, Japan.

The retired Jepkosgei, who also won gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, now runs 2N Athletics Training Camp in Kapsabet, where she nurtures future stars.

“She (Jepkosgei) inspires me a lot. I am lucky to be training under her. As I compete in my first major championship, and I would like to be as successful as she has been in her career,” Chepchirchir told Nation Sport at Team Kenya’s training camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, shortly before leaving for Colombia on Friday.

Chepchirchir’s first target will be to get past Monday night’s heats and reach the semi-finals which will be run from Tuesday 2.10pm (Kenyan time). From there, she reckons she will fight to finish inside the medal bracket in the final of the two-lap race.

“We have practically trained in all aspects of the race. Our coaches have done everything possible to prepare us for the race. We will work together with Chepkoech so as to reach the final, and then try so that each of us can win something for ourselves,” the athlete, who sat her Form Four exams at St Francis Cheptarit Girls Secondary School in Mosiriot, Nandi County last year, said.

The final will be run on Wednesday from 4.10pm.

Chepchirchir, who has a personal best time of 2min,02sec, won at the national trials held at Kasarani ahead of Chepkoech who has a personal best of 2:04:09.

In the heats, the Kenyan duo will come up against American duo of Juliette Whittaker and Roisin Willis who have personal best times of 1:59:04 and 2:00:03 and are the fastest in the field.