Little-known Kenyan trio plots upset in Berlin

Ruth Chebitok

Former Barcelona Marathon Champion Ruth Chebitok during an interview with Nation Sport at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on September 22, 2021 evening for a flight to Nairobi then Germany for the Berlin Marathon slated for this Sunday.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2018 Barcelona Marathon champion Ruth Chebitok will lead the Kenyan cast, that also has Fancy Chemutai and Edith Chelimo, in challenging for top honours
  • Chebitok, who flew out of the country on Wednesday night, told Nation Sport that she is happy to be among the chosen few to compete in Berlin Marathon
  • Chemutai, who has a personal best time of 2:24:27 which she clocked when she finished tenth in last year's Valencia Marathon, has been training in Kericho and is also eyeing a place in the podium

This year's Berlin Marathon which goes down on Sunday will see new entrants compete and not the big names that usually race in the German capital.

