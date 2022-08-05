Chebet, Jebitok sail through to Commonwealth Games 1500m final

Winny Chebet and Edinah Jebitok in the leading pack during women's 1,500 metres final

Winny Chebet (left) and Edinah Jebitok in the leading pack during women's 1,500 metres final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Both athletes finished third in their respective heats to ease through to the final due for Sunday
  • Jebitok clocked four minutes and 13.84 seconds as Ciara Mageean won the heat one in 4:13.52
  • Chebet timed 4:16.11 to finish third behind Winnie Nanyondo from Uganda and Briton Katie Snowden

In Birmingham 

The 2018 Continental Cup 1,500 metres champion Winny Chebet and Edinah Jebitok are through to women's 1,500m final in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium. 

Both athletes finished third in their respective heats to ease through to the final due for Sunday.

Jebitok clocked four minutes and 13.84 seconds as Ciara Mageean won the heat one in 4:13.52.

Australia Abbey Caldwell came third in 4:13.59 to also qualify. 

Chebet timed 4:16.11 to finish third behind Winnie Nanyondo from Uganda and Briton Katie Snowden in 4:16.04 and 4:16.09 respectively. 

