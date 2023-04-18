Chebet’s coach reveals training that delivered Boston win

A well-tailored training programme based on the route, good form and experience delivered the Boston Marathon victory once again for Evans Chebet on Monday in the American city.

However, Chebet’s coach Claudio Berardelli said the victory didn’t come on a silver platter.

Chebet pulled away from training mate, 2021 champion Benson Kipruto with less than two kilometres to go to successfully defend his Boston Marathon title.

Chebet, winner of last year’s New York City Marathon, cruised home in two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds for his third career World Marathon Majors Series victory.

Chebet edged out Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay to second place in 2:06:04 as Kipruto settled for third in 2:06:06.

“First of all, Chebet was in good shape and secondly, the fact he knows the Boston Marathon course quite well helped him to interpret the race well,” said Berardelli, who has handled Chebet since 2008.

Berardelli noted that the four-month intensive training for Chebet and Kipruto was tailored to suit Boston marathon course conditions.

“We focused our attention on running uphill and downhill and it worked so well,” said Berardelli, adding that Chebet’s wealth of experience and maturity not only in marathon but Boston worked for him as he knew where to slow down or up the pace.

It was Chebet’s 14th career marathon race.

“I think yesterday’s race was very tough and highly tactical with the Tanzanian athlete bringing in food or thought for my athletes but I am glad Chebet mastered his act well,” said Berardelli, who commended Kipruto for great team work.

“Berardelli’s programme worked for us well and the rainy conditions didn’t affect our plans,”said Chebet.

Chebet said that it was his intention to return to New York City for his title defence on November 4, but he will keep his options open in regard to the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“That will highly depend on the programme Berardelli will give me,” said Chebet.

Berardelli said that Chebet's next race will depend on his recovery process after 20 days.

“Evans will be the one to decide what he would like to do next but personally, I think World Champs and Olympics are the ultimate achievements for an athlete,” said Berardelli.

The tactician pointed out that it was important to understand if an athlete had what it takes to be competitive in very unique environments, mostly different weather conditions.