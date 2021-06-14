Change in Olympic trials program as Tanzanian athletes enter fray

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda during Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials 100 metres race at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on May 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kirwa said he isn't worried about Kenya's rivals especially from Ethiopia, breaking World records and setting some of the fastest times in the world.
  • Kirwa also called on Kenyan athletes not to worry but stay focused.

Athletics Kenya has effected changes to their program for the Tokyo Olympics trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre after Uganda and Tanzania confirmed participation.

