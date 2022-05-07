Celebrating a bigger, better and more exciting Kip Keino Classic

When you think of countries such as New Zealand, Fiji, or South Africa, the first thing that comes to mind is their rugby prowess.

What of Brazil, Spain, England, and Argentina? You remember Pele, Alfredo Di Stefano, Garry Lineker, Diego Maradona, their football legends, and great exploits.

Athletics, more than any other sport, is synonymous with Kenya. Our national anthem is common place on the world stage, and is music to the ears of billions of sports lovers.

In Kenya, we are fortunate to have a healthy crop of world-beating athletes and rich history, something that we should continue to cultivate and support.

The tenacity of our athletes most of whom hail from humble backgrounds is heart-warming.

Fans enjoy action during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

When you consider someone who began his athletics career running without shoes, for example, Kenya’s athletics Kipchoge Keino has a winning record, on and off the field.

Few athletes across the world can match such feats. It is a fitting gesture that the Kip Keino Classic, the only leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event in Africa, is named in his honour.

Even more inspiring is Keino's patriotism, pride and burning faith in our athletes, how he espouses conviction and passion every time he takes to the podium to speak about the importance of growing our local athletics talent and sport.

His belief in the evolution of Kenya's athletics is justified. Kenya's global rating as an athletics powerhouse is enviable, a position that most countries would like to have.

From the world to the local scene, Kip Keino Classic has grown into a star-studded extravaganza and has returned to Kenya for the third time after a hugely successful second edition held in Nairobi last year.

Athletics legend Kipchoge Keino congratulates Ferdinand Omanyala after winning the men's 100 metres race during Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Absa Bank Kenya was the lead sponsor of this year’s edition of the track and field championship, and is one of the major corporates shaping the success story of the current, and growing stature of Kip Keino Classic.

Such a world-class event provides us with another opportunity to cement Kenya’s dominance as the 'Home of Champions' besides showcasing our growing capabilities as an international sporting destination.

In March for instance, Muthaiga Golf Club was home to a major international golf tournament - the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship - which turned to be a huge success - both as a sports and lifestyle showpiece - enough proof that Kenya can host global sporting competitions.

These events demonstrate the power of public-private partnerships, and how these combos are crucial in boosting the profile of our local sports sector on international platforms.

The Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya have done an excellent job in the organisation and engagement of crucial stakeholders which has scaled the magnitude of the Kip Keino Classic, not to mention creating a plethora of opportunities for players in the event’s ecosystem - media, entertainment, hospitality, and logistics.

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Ferdinand Omanyala after winning the men's 100 metres race during Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Honourable Ambassador Amina Mohamed has mentioned that Kenya is preparing to take the Kip Keino Classic to the next level - the Diamond League - in 2023.

These developments motivate our athletes to work harder and bolster their already resilient mindset and winning spirit in the face of overwhelming odds.

Absa Bank Kenya, in collaboration with stakeholders such as Athletics Kenya, played a part in making Kip Keno Classic successful, growing it from strength to strength. It’s part of the reason they upped the bank’s sponsorship of the championship this year with a Sh23 million investment for 2022, a testament to our belief in the growing stature of the Kip Keino Classic.

Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the organisation has a long-term commitment to the development of athletics in Kenya through strategic partnerships, beyond partnering to make the Kip Keino Classic a success.

From left: Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, America's Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley and Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO Jeremy Awori on May 6, 2022 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

It is really encouraging to see stakeholders going above and beyond to ensure the competition was a success, and providing our athletes with the best championship environment on home soil.

This year, the extra spice was the returning spectators and die-hard athletics fans back to the stadium.