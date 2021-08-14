Canadian and French coaches hit the ground running ahead of global competition

Georgette Reed

Canadian coach Georgette Reed (left) talking to her athletes Ethan Katzberg (second left), Eniko Sara (second right) and Callan Salddutto after their evening training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 14, 2021.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eleven of the 14 athletes are representing Canada for the first time and arrived in Nairobi on Friday
  • Eniko, who is making her international debut, is relishing a chance to compete internationally
  • Zhoya, 19, who was crowned European champion in 110m hurdles, hopes to use the Nairobi event as a launching pad to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Canadian and French coaches are hoping for good performances at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships starting Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

