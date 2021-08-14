Canadian and French coaches hit the ground running ahead of global competition

Canadian and French coaches are hoping for good performances at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships starting Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Georgette Reed, who is one of the coaches handling the Canadian team of 14 athletes (eight men and six women) is optimistic each of her athletes can win and improve on their personal best times.

Eleven of the 14 athletes are representing Canada for the first time and arrived in Nairobi on Friday.

Other teams that have already arrived are Argentina (eight athletes), Algeria (two), the Dominican Republic (three), Czech Republic (48), and Botswana (18).

“It has been difficult to train owing to Covid-19 restrictions but we have been able to build a team that will put up a good show,” said Reed, whose team is amused to have found chilly weather in Nairobi.

“We expected to get nice sunshine and warm weather that is synonymous with Kenya but it’s cold. However, the Kenyan food is nice, especially rice served with chicken,” Reed said after taking her athletes, javelin throwers Callan Saldutto and Eniko Sara (women) and hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg, through last evening’s training session at Kasarani.

“I am amazed by the Kenyan hospitality. The hotel is good and everyone is happy to see us. We simply can’t wait to compete,” said Katzberg.

Katzberg said he has enjoyed the Kenyan lamb leg and soup. “The food has nice spices and I hope to taste more of the Kenyan cuisine,” said Katzberg, who is representing Canada for the first time.

Eniko, who is making her international debut, is relishing a chance to compete internationally.

“I love the Nairobi weather since it’s good for training,” said Aniko, who has fallen in love with the Kenyan chicken and fish.”

The team also has Toronto native Abdullahi Hassan, who ranks within the top 10 of World Athletics U-20 rankings over the 800m with a time of 1:46.16 and Matti Erickson, who has 1:50.11.

Meanwhile, sprint sensation Sasha Zhoya leads a strong French team to the world junior event.

The team has 26 athletes and 10 officials, half the number that competed during last month's European Junior Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Zhoya, 19, who was crowned European champion in 110m hurdles, hopes to use the Nairobi event as a launching pad to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I can't wait for the World U-20 Championships to begin. As you can see, we have a strong team in almost all the events," said the athlete, who won the European final in a championship record of 13.05, just 0.03 shy of his Personal Best he posted earlier this month.

Zhoya is an all-round talent and has produced incredible marks in the pole vault, 200m and decathlon in recent years. He has, however, fallen in love with 110m hurdles.

"Watch out for the French team in Nairobi. We have five gold medallists across different disciplines including hurdles and high jump,” he said.

Pole vaulter Emma Brentel, who was second during the European Championships is eyeing a French record at the global Championships.

With a personal best of 4.20m, the 19-year-old feels ready to compete this week.