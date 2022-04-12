Can Mary Wacera upset big guns in Boston Marathon?

Nyahururu-based athlete Mary Wacera is planning a strong finish in the Boston Marathon on Monday after finishing third at last year’s race.

But first, she must contend with big names that include the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games marathon gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir, who has a personal best time of two hours, 17 minutes and 16 seconds (2:17:16).

Other top runners are London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43), US-based Viola Lagat (2:22:44), who was second in last year’s New York Marathon, two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50), Purity Changwony (2:22:46) and Maurine Chepkemoi (2:20:18).

Wacera’s training mate Monica Ngige, who managed a fourth place finish in Boston last year with a time of 2:25:32, is also in the mix.

Nation Sport caught up with Wacera and Ngige in Nyahururu, Laikipia County where they were doing their final preparations before the race.

Wacera, who clocked 2:25:20 in the last Boston race, is confident of improving her performance despite the stiff opposition she expects from top competitors.

“I am ready for the task ahead which is not easy, but I will do my best. Marathon racing is not simple. Everyone has trained, so have I. I am glad that I have no injuries,” said Wacera.

She said that her dream has always been to compete against the best athletes in the world because she learns and gets the much-needed experience.

Wacera said that being named to the Boston Marathon team makes her happy, and drives her to train harder.

“The line up is strong. I’ve always wanted to compete against the best. In sports you learn through experience. It’s an honour to compete against the Olympic and London Marathon champions,” she said.

The athlete said that the Boston Marathon course is tough, but is looking forward to good results.

Wacera is the founder of “Women Athletics Alliance” that champions for the rights of girls.

The foundation was formed following the murder of the 2015 World Athletics Cross Country Championship winner Agnes Tirop at her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13 last year. Her estranged lover, Ibrahim Rotich, is in police custody after denying murder charges in court.

“The manner in which Tirop died is horrific. We have been championing for the rights of young upcoming athletes. We are also speaking out against gender-based violence,” Wacera told Nation Sport.

For her part, Ngige said she has enjoyed training and is looking forward to a beautiful race.