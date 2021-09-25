Cam Bekele go one better in Berlin?

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon on September 29, 2019 in Berlin.


Photo credit: File | John Macdougall | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The world record time is held by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge who clocked 2 hours, 01 minute and 39 seconds in winning the 2018 Berlin Marathon
  • Bekele has been quoted saying that he was not aware he was within world record time in 2019 but it was a little too late for him to react
  • In the women's category, the course record will be under threat from Ethiopia’s Hiwot Gebrekidan who is the fastest in the elite field this season


Focus will be on Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele as he attempts to break the world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

