Burial date for legendary runner Dan Omwanza set

Dan Omwanza

Dan Omwanza, one of Kenya's pioneer athletes who competed for the country at independence, has died aged 74.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Benson Ayienda

  • Omwanza, 74, had been battling high blood pressure and stroke since last year and passed on while receiving treatment at Upper Hill Medical Centre, Nairobi where he had been admitted.

One of Kenya's pioneer athletes, Dan Omwanza, who lost the fight to high blood pressure in Nairobi last week, will be buried on March 4 at his home in Ibeno, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County.

