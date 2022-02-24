Burial date for legendary runner Dan Omwanza set

One of Kenya's pioneer athletes, Dan Omwanza, who lost the fight to high blood pressure in Nairobi last week, will be buried on March 4 at his home in Ibeno, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County.

Omwanza, 74, had been battling high blood pressure and stroke since last year and passed on while receiving treatment at Upper Hill Medical Centre, Nairobi where he had been admitted.

“The burial has been set for Friday next week and we hope all will go on well as planned. The burial service will be held at Nyanturago playing ground in his rural home,” said Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK) chairman Peter Angwenyi.

Omwanza's rural home is in Kisii County but the family lives in Nakuru. He appealed for financial support from well-wishers to enable the family to give the former track legend a befitting send-off.

Angwenyi mourned Omwanza, who competed for team Kenya during independence as a great athlete, coach and mentor of many athletes in the country.

Omwanza was controversially dropped from the 4x400m relay team that won gold at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Robert Ouko and Julius Sang, both deceased, as well as Charles Asati and Hezekiah Nyamao made the cut.

Omwanza, popularly known as Omoisi Omobe, was part of the team that qualified during the trials in Mombasa.

In Munich, he switched to the 800m. He had won the 400m and 800m races during the Kenyan trials for the Games.