Pool

Athletics

Prime

Bumper cross country races across Kenya

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • 45 counties in the country will hold Athletics Kenya meets this weekend ahead of the enticing regionals.
  • Competitive Kenya Prisons X-country will be held tomorrow in Ruiru.

This weekend will truly be a cross country one with dozens of races programmed ahead of the tough regionals that will be staged two weeks later.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. James Mwamba: Chan tournament key litmus test for African football

  2. Media blackout lifted as FKF, SJAK reach agreement

  3. Impressive Wanjiru wins maiden Prison Cross Country title

  4. Three of the best: Mneria wins Kenya Prisons Cross Country title

  5. JLeague hails Olunga as Japanese football legend

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.