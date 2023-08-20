Budapest World Championships Notebook - Day Three

Cars here are left-hand drive...

There are many ways to move around in Budapest. One can use electric bikes, high-capacity ordinary buses, trams, electric trains in the sub-way, boat services, and taxis.

Vehicles here are Left Hand Drive, and drivers keep right. Transport services are reliable.

To use public transport, one must either purchase a ticket for the trip, or buy a season’s ticket.

I have been using Bolt taxis since I arrived here, and a 10-minute trip from my hotel room to the National Athletics Centre which is five kilometers away costs 3,800 Hungarian Forints, the equivalent of Sh1,400.

Are you Kenyan? Where is Kipchoge?

It is fair to say that Eliud Kipchoge’s fame precedes him. I have been here for a few days but whenever I introduce myself as Kenyan at the fan zone, the question that almost always follows is: “Where is Eliud Kipchoge, and will he run here?”

The world record holder in men’s marathon is well known here by locals who, most of whom think he will compete in the men’s 42-kilometre race on August 29.

Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon is also popular here, as is Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala.

Hungary celebrates Founder’s Day

Yesterday, Hungary marked St Stephen's Day to commemorate the foundation of the Hungarian State as the country does every 20th of August.

The day was commemorated with public events in venues around Budapest such as the Kossuth Square located in front of the Hungarian Parliament, and the Heroes' Square, which houses one of the city's iconic symbols, the Millennium Memorial.