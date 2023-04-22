Brigid v Peres, Kipruto v Kiptum v Bekele: Who will blink first in London?

In London

Kenyan athletes have called for support and prayers as they take on some of the world's best distance runners in this year’s London Marathon that goes down on Sunday in the British capital.

Unlike last year’s event that was staged during the autumn, this year’s London Marathon reverts to its traditional spring period and a wet race awaits the athletes.

Defending champion Amos Kipruto leads the men’s cast that has three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and Valencia Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum, who is the third fastest man ever in marathon.

Kipruto claimed his maiden World Marathon Majors victory when he won in London in a time of two hours, 04 minutes and 39 seconds on October 2 last year.

Kipruto, who took bronze in marathon at the 2019 World Championships, has a personal best 2:03:13 set in Tokyo at the start of last year.

Kiptum, 23, who produced the fastest marathon debut in history when he claimed victory in Valencia in 2:01:53 in December, is making his debut not only in London but also at the World Marathon Majors (WMM).

The Kenyans should look out for Kenenisa Bekele, who is the only other athlete besides Kiptum to have run under two hours and two minutes in the race, world champion Tamirat Tola and Birhanu Legese all from Ethiopia.

“The field is better than last year since we have Bekele and Kiptum, the second and third fastest men in marathon and the world champion Tola too,” said Kipruto, adding that though under pressure by virtue of being the champion, he has no fear because he has trained well.

“We have done it all in training and the only thing that is remaining is for Kenyans to pray for us,” explained Kipruto, who expects a fast race if the weather remains favourable.

Kiptum said he is in London for only one thing…victory. “I don’t think if a world record can go down in London with rains expected but I expect a good race despite the conditions,” said Kiptum.

The women’s race is packed with top runners with 10 athletes who have run under two hours and 18 minutes taking to the London streets.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir (2:17:16) top the star-studded cast that also has world champion Ethiopia’s Yalemzef Yehualaw (2:17:23), who is also the defending champion and world marathon silver medallist Judith Jeptum from Kenya.

Also in the mix are reigning Olympic 10,000 metres and 5,000m champion Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, who is making her debut in marathon, 2016 Rio Olympics 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana(2:17:20) and 1,500m world record holder Genzebe Dibaba (2:18:05).

Jepchirchir is unbeaten over the marathon distance, winning all five of her races to date in Saitama, Valencia, New York, Boston and the Olympics in Japan.

“It feels great to finally compete in my dream race in London. I hope for the best since you have to beat the best to become the best,” said Jepchirchir. “We call on Kenyans to pray for us because it won’t be easy."

Men’s field

Amos Kipruto (Kenya) 2:03:13

Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia 2:01:41

Kelvin Kiptum (Kenya) 2:01:53

Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia) 2:02:48

Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia) 2:02:55

Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)2:03:39

Kinde Atanaw (Ethiopia) 2:03:31

Leul Gebresilasie (Ethiopia) 2:04:02

Seifu Tura (Ethiopia) 2:04:29

Mo Farah (Great Britain) 2:05:11

Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya) 2:05:23

Yuki Kawauchi (Japan) 2:07:07

Brett Robinson (Australia) 2:07:31

Dewi Griffiths (Great Britain) 2:09:49

Rory Linkletter (Canada) 2:10:24

Chris Thompson (Great Britain) 2:10:52

Tom Groschel (Great Britain) 2:11:03

Ben Connor (Great Britain) 2:11:20

Women’s field

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH, personal best 2:17:23)

Brigid Kosgei (KEN, 2:14:04 WR/NR)

Tigist Assefa (ETH, 2:15:37)

Peres Jepchirchir (KEN, 2:17:16)

Almaz Ayana (ETH, 2:17:20)

Sheila Chepkirui (2:17:29)

Genzebe Dibaba (ETH, 2:18:05)

Sutume Asefa Kebede (2:18:12)

Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN, 2:18:20)

Emily Sisson (USA, 2:18:29 NR)

Alemu Megertu (ETH, 2:18:32)

Keira D'Amato (USA, 2:19:12)

Sinead Diver (AUS, 2:21:34 NR)

Jess Piasecki (GBR, 2:22:27)

Natasha Wodak (CAN, 2:23:12 NR)

Charlotte Purdue (GBR, 2:23:26)

Susanna Sullivan (USA, 2:25:14)

Ellie Pashley (AUS, 2:26:21)

Stephanie Davis (GBR, 2:27:16)

Maor Tiyouri (ISR, 2:29:04)

Rosie Edwards (GBR, 2:31:56)

Samantha Harrison (GBR, 2:32:22)

Sifan Hassan (NED, debut)