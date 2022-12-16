Brigid Kosgei, Stanbic Bank partner to help teenage mothers in Marakwet

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei has partnered with Stanbic Bank to help 50 teenage mothers in Marakwet West to resume learning after terminating their studies due to early pregnancy.

Kosgei, who won the 2018 and 2019 Chicago Marathons, the 2019 and 2020 London Marathons and the 2021 Tokyo Marathon, said many girls in the area are dropping out of school due to pregnancy.

Kosgei thanked the bank after receiving Sh6 million from the institution to go towards the education of the 50 girls.

Related AK makes changes to World Cross Country team Athletics

“Seeing the girls going back to school is one my greatest achievements. I challenge them to forget the past and focus on their education for a bright future,” said Kosgei.

Stanbic Bank CEO Charles Mudiwa said the bank decided to support the girls through the Brigid Kosgei Foundation so as they go back to school and proceed with studies.

Mudiwa regretted that many girls from Marakwet are dropping out of school due to teen pregnancy and hence there was a need for intervention by all stakeholders to enable the teenagers resume learning.

“On average one in five girls aged between the age of 15 and 19 drop out of school due to pregnancy. Today, we gave out Sh6m to more than 50 who had dropped out of school to go back to school,” said Mudiwa.

Mudiwa challenged the society not to condemn such children but instead help them resume learning.

He said that the bank will pay fees for the girls from Form One to Form Four.

The foundation will also support 10 boys from the same area from needy families to pay secondary school fees for the next four years.

Most of the beneficiaries are students at Kipkundul Mixed Day Secondary School.

Kosgei said the foundation will continue working with various institutions to support needy children in the area to pursue their studies.

“As a village girl, I know the challenges facing such girls. I am ready to go out of my way to support needy girls in society,” said Kosgei.

Area Member of parliament Timothy Kipchumba Toroitich pledged to support the initiative by improving infrastructure in all schools.

Toroitich cautioned parents and guardians against denying teenage mothers an opportunity to resume learning.

According to a report by the National Council for Population and Development, every year, about 13,000 girls drop out of school due to unplanned pregnancies.

In 1994, Kenya introduced a return to school policy for teenage mothers.