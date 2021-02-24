Brigid Kosgei nominated for global sports award

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei has been nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

The award, held annually, celebrates the world’s greatest athletes and teams.

She will be up against Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) -Cycling, Federica Brignone (Italy) – Skiing, Naomi Osaka (Japan) –Tennis, Wendie Renard (France) –Football and Breanna Stewart (USA) – Basketball.

The Kenyan won the rescheduled London Marathon by over three minutes, having broken away from the pack 18 miles (29km) into the race.

She finished in a time of 2 hrs 18.58 mins. She has now won one of the classic Marathons in each of the last three years – 2018 Chicago, 2019 London and Chicago and 2020 London.

Kosgei said that she is happy good things are coming her way and is looking forward to win the award.

“This is a sign of good things this year despite the challenges we have gone through as athletes and I’m looking forward to winning the award,” said Kosgei, on phone from her training base at Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei has been nominated in the men's category. Vivian Cheruiyot is the only Kenyan to have won the award in 2012.