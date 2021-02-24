Brigid Kosgei nominated for global sports award

A photo showing the nominees for the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kosgei said that she is happy good things are coming her way and is looking forward to win the award.
  • “This is a sign of good things this year despite the challenges we have gone through as athletes and I’m looking forward to winning the award,” said Kosgei, on phone from her training base at Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei has been nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

