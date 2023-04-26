Botswana's Makwala set to return for Kip Keino Classic

Two-time Africa 400 metres champion Isaac Makwala of Botswanawill compete in the fourth edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour which goes down on May 13.

Makwala will compete in the 200m race at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Makwala joins the long list of global athletics stars who have confirmed their participation in the event.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third fastest 100m runner of all-time, is also expected back in Nairobi after her exploits at Kasarani last year.

Makwala, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 400m champion, will face USA’s Kyree King - who is a former collegiate champion - and Aaron Brown, a member of Canada's 4x100 gold medallists at the World Championships in Eugene, USA.

He has represented Botswana five times in the World Championships in the 400m race and won the Africa title in the same distance in 2012 and 2014.

Makwala said he is looking forward to competing in Nairobi where he finished third last year after timing 20.31 behind Brown (20.05) and King (20.18).

“My training has been good and I will be ready for the Nairobi challenge,” said Makwala, who anchored Botswana's 4x400m team to bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He also bagged a silver medal at the 2017 World Relay Championships at the 4x400m relays with his team mates Baboloki Thebe, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Karabo Sibanda.

“We shall soon be confirming other exciting names for 200m and other events at the Absa Kip Keino Classic,” said meet director Barnaba Korir.