Boston Marathon champ Evans Chebet feted

Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet is the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality for April.

The Kapsabet-based athlete was feted at Riadha House in Nairobi Wednesday morning after flying in from Eldoret.

Chebet timed 2 hours, 6 minutess and 51 seconds to win his first World Marathon Majors title in Boston last month.

Evans Chebet of Kenya celebrates on the podium after placing first in the professional men's division during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo credit: Maddie Meyer | AFP

He beat compatriots Lawrence Cherono and defending champion Benson Kipruto in a sprint finish to take home the title.

“It was such a great feeling to go to Boston and win especially after failing to finish in 2018," said Chebet.

“It’s also a great pleasure to be named the best sports personality of the month in a potentially competitive month of sport in April,” an excited Chebet said after receiving the award.

Chebet beat a strong field of athletes nominated for the April award including Boston Marathon Women’s winner Peres Jepchirchir who became the first athlete to claim an Olympic gold along with the Boston and New York titles.

Also on the list of nominees was Judith Cheptum and rally star Karan Patel who won the third round of the 2022 FIA African Rally Championship (Equator Rally).

Jeptum won the Paris Marathon on April 3, smashing the previous course record of 2:20:55 which was set by compatriot Purity Rionoripo in 2017.

Maurine Chepkemoi, who destroyed the course record at the 75th edition of the Enschede marathon that was held on April 24 in Enschede, Netherlands, was also a finalist.

The five gold medalists for the Kenya team Hit Squad at the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship in Congo were also nominated for the April award. They were Light welterweight Teresia Wanjiru, Welterweight Everlyne Akinyi, Light heavyweight Elizabeth Andiego, Flyweight David Karanja and Bantamweight Shaffi Bakari Hassan.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim congratulated Chebet for winning the Boston Marathon.

"On the wider aspect, LG Electronics is truly grateful to have had the opportunity to support SJAK and top tier sports personalities over the past 8 years. This year, we think it is wise that we expand this support to sports enthusiasts in our communities and institutions of learning as a way to support and inspire upcoming sports giants across diverse disciplines. We have invested at least Sh6 million with the noble objective of spearheading Kenyan sport to the next level," said Sa Nyoung Kim.