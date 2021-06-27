Bor, Jelagat reign supreme in Re-Discover race

Emmanuel Bor and Nancy Jelagat are the winners of the Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race held in Kapsabet, Nandi County on Sunday.

The race sponsored by Mozzart Bet saw more than 300 athletes participate after being in the cold for a long season due to the coronavirus pandemic that has stopped most of the races.

Bor, who was third during the Eldoret City Marathon, ran from the front all the way to the finish line.

“I had lots of fear because I was in the leading pack in the Eldoret City Marathon champion and I had to work extra hard and I managed to drop him in the last few kilometres,” said Bor.

Bor said that it has been a challenge since the Covid-19 struck struggling to make ends meet.

“I have been leaving in debts and winning today will help me pay them because since the pandemic struck, we have been in the cold with no races to participate in,” added Bor.

Daniel Kiprotich came in second after timing 28:30.97, while Victor Kipchirchir settled for third in 28:42.44.

In the women's category, Jelagat ran from behind the leading pack of six athletes before she surged forward with Daisy Cherotich hanging on in the last few kilometres to the finish line.

Nancy Jelagat pose for a picture after winning the Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race in Kapsabet, Nandi County on June 27, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

At one time, Cherotich increased her pace leading towards the finish line, but Jelagat had reserved some energy for a sprint finish where she zoomed past the leader crossing the line in 31:30.

Jerotich came in second place after clocking 31:38, while Naumi Chepng’eno was in third place after timing 32:31.

“The race was tough because the course was hilly and I had to hang on the leading pack. I had prepared well for the race after missing a slot for the Olympic Games team," said Jelagat.