Bor, Jelagat reign supreme in Re-Discover race

Athletes compete during the Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race in Kapsabet, Nandi County on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jerotich came in second place after clocking 31:38, while Naumi Chepng’eno was in third place after timing 32:31.
  • “The race was tough because the course was hilly and I had to hang on the leading pack. I had prepared well for the race after missing a slot for the Olympic Games team," said Jelagat.

Emmanuel Bor and Nancy Jelagat are the winners of the Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race held in Kapsabet, Nandi County on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.