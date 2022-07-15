Blow to Team Kenya as Chepkoech withdraws from World Championships

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech has pulled out of the World Athletics Championships that kicks off Friday in Oregon, USA due to an injury.

Chepkoech, the defending champion, had been handed a wild card and was to join her compatriots World Under-20 champion Jackline Chepkoech, 2018 World Under-20 champion Celliphine Chespol and Purity Kirui in the race.

That means Kenya will field only three athletes in the heats on Saturday evening at the Hayward Field, Oregon.

Chepkoech told Nation Sport in an exclusive interview that she flew out of the country last week to the Netherlands for treatment. Chepkoech said the doctors told her that she has a stress fracture and advised against competing in the World Championships.

“I have just returned from the Netherlands where I had gone for treatment and my doctor asked me not to run because it would worsen the injury especially when scaling the barriers," Chepkoech, whose 8:44.32 personal best is the world record.