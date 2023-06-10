Big names fall in AK South Rift Championships

Olympic 800 metres silver medalist Ferguson Rotich finished second in the men's 400 metres race during Athletics Kenya South Rift Region championships at William Ole Ntimama stadium in Narok county on Saturday.

Laban Kipkorir from Kajiado won the race in a time of 48:45 seconds ahead of Kericho's Rotich who clocked 49:27. Benson Lekishon from Narok was in third place after clocking 49:72.

Rotich said he opted to run 400m instead of his 800m specialty to polish his finishing.

“I have realised that of late I have been having problems with finishing so I decided to use the race to sharpen my finishing power ahead of next week's race,” he said.

He added that he is leaving the country on Saturday night for Finland where he has a race on Tuesday.

Rotich said he would have liked to compete against Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, who hails from Narok.

“Kinyamal is my best friend and I believe our rivalry is good for the country’s medal prospects,” said Rotich.

Steeplechase athlete Leonard Bett competed in 1,500m race where he clocked 3:46.2 to finish third behind winner Victor Kipkirui of Nakuru who timed 3:42.5 while Ernest Kiprotich from Bomet was second in 3:45.1.

Bett said he was using the race for speed training as he prepares to return to his specialty, the 3,000m steeplechase race.

In the women's 1,500m race, Purity Chepkirui, a Form Two student at Tiloa Secondary School in Nakuru was unstoppable.

The 20-year-old Chepkirui, the 2022 World Under-20 1,500m bronze medalist, timed 4:15.6 ahead of her teammate Judy Kemunto who clocked 4:20.9. Isca Chelangat of Kericho was a distant third in 4:23.1.

In women's 10,000m race, 2022 Eldoret City Marathon champion Emily Chebet Kipchumba swept aside the field to win the race in 35:00.06.

Kipchumba from Kericho, was followed by her teammate Emily Chebet who clocked 35:06.76 while Brigid Jelimo from Nakuru finished third in 36:25.17.

In men’s category, Edwin Soi won in 30:05.0 ahead of Daniel Kosen of Nakuru who returned 30:05.4. Erick Kiplangat of Kericho settled for third place in 30:24.2.

The South Rift region championship brought together six counties of Kericho, Bomet, Laikipia, Kajiado, Narok and Nakuru.