Big names clash at Kip Keino Classic

Fred Kerley of USA

Fred Kerley of USA trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 17, 2021 ahead of Kip Keino Classic.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletes out to end season on a high in final leg of  World Athletics Continental Gold Tour
  • Omanyala out to stop American stars Gatlin, Kerley and Bromell in men’s 100m contest
  • Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medallist, Christine Mboma from Namibia, and World 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire will highlight women’s 200m

Local and visiting athletes will be seeking to end the season on a high as well as to attain the qualifying standard for next year’s World Athletics Championships when they line up for the Absa Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday.

