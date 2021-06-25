Big field for annual Nandi Road Race

Re-discoverr Road Race.

Re-Discover Nandi Road Race Director Fred Kiptanui (second, left) poses for a photo with race partners and athletes in Nairobi on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
logo (11)

By  Saturday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Races will start at Kapsasur /Danger Forest and runners will run along Kapsabet town before heading to the finish point at Namgoi High School in Chesumei Sub-County.

More than 400 athletes have confirmed participation in the annual Re-Discover Nandi Road Race which will be held on Sunday in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.