Big field for annual Nandi Road Race

More than 400 athletes have confirmed participation in the annual Re-Discover Nandi Road Race which will be held on Sunday in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Local Organising Committee chairman, Hosea Sanga, has said a strong competition is anticipated in the 12th edition of the road race.

"Everything is set for the race. Registration is ongoing at the Nandi County sports office every day from 8am to 5pm till Saturday for those who might be coming from outside the county. The first race (women’s 10km) will start at exactly 7.30am," Sanga, who is also the Nandi County Athletics Kenya vice chairman, said.

There will be a 2km run for families and corporate companies in the event which aims at raising awareness on conserving of water towers and wetlands to create sustainable water resources.

On Saturday, organisers will plant approximately 500 trees at Kapsabet High School.

Races will start at Kapsasur /Danger Forest and runners will run along Kapsabet town before heading to the finish point at Namgoi High School in Chesumei Sub-County.