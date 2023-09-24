WATCH LIVE: Eliud Kipchoge at Berlin Marathon

WATCH LIVE: Eliud Kipchoge at Berlin MarathonLIVE
What you need to know:
- Watch Eliud Kipchoge and Tigst Assef in action at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.
Watch Berlin Marathon 2023HERE.
Berlin Marathon has one of the fastest courses on the globe and with world record holder, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge talking about running fast anything is possible Sunday morning when the 49th edition of the famous race is contested in the German capital city.
Racing started at 9.15am local time (10.15am Kenyan) and is being broadcasted live on NTV.