Benson Kiplangat crowned national junior cross country champion

What you need to know:

World Under-20 5,000m champion Benson Kiplangat from South Rift destroyed two of his rivals in the last lap to clinch men’s Under-20 8km title during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

