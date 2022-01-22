Benson Kiplangat crowned national junior cross country champion

World Under-20 5,000m champion Benson Kiplangat from South Rift destroyed two of his rivals in the last lap to clinch men’s Under-20 8km title during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

It was a pulsating exchange between Kiplangat, Samuel Kibathi from Central and North Rift's Reynold Kipkorir in the last two of the four-lap race.

However, it's Kiplangat who broke away after the the last lap signal and would build on his lead to win in 24 minutes and 08.0 seconds.

Kibathi gave a good chase but Kiplangat's endurance and speed proved supreme as the Central Region athlete settled second in 24:16.9 with Kipkorir coming in third in 24:21.4.

"I thank God for this victory. The altitude took toll on us. The course was superb thought the surface was hard but I am glad to have finally conquered after finishing second last year in Nairobi," said Kiplangat. "Endurance cost me last year but I worked on it with long distance training in Keringet. "