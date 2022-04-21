Benjamin Kigen fires warning shots in KDF Championships

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen sealed his fourth consecutive 3,0000m steeplechase title at Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships on Thursday to make his intentions clear ahead of the World Athletics Championships.

Marion Kibor captured her maiden women’s 3,000m steeplechase crown as National champion Emily Ngii and Simon Wachira defended their women and men’s 10km race walk titles in the ongoing championship at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Kigen, the African Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, who excited with his style of not touching the water, covered the first phase of the seven-lap in a group in five minutes and 11.37 seconds.

It was a two-horse race between Nanyuki’s Kigen and Wesley Langat from Lanet with the pair hitting the bell in 7:31. 27 before Kiben took command with 300m to go to win in 8:37.35.

Langat settled second in 8:41.19 as Elias Bett from Marsabit came in third in 9:03.58.

“I am happy to win my fourth title, this time round at our magnificent facility. I came well prepared since I want to win great things this year,” said Kigen.

KIgen didn't hesitate to declare his intentions for the World Athletics Championships due for July 15 to 14 in Oregon, United States and Commonwealth Games programmed from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“My finishing kick has always been a bother but I am working on it knowing that this is a busy year for me,” explained Kigen, who has a race of April 30 in Germany before turning his focus to Kip Keino Classic on May 7 in Nairobi.

Kibor (Kahawa) went for the women’s crown in 9:55.46, edging out teammate Joyline Chemutai and Agnes Chesang (Isiolo) to second and third places in 9:50.06 and 10:02.57 respectively.

Ngii, the Africa Games 20km champion from Fourth Brigades, clocked 47:06.8 to successfully defend her title, beating Naomi Chepkirui from Moi Air Base (MAB) to second place in 50:03.7.

Former champion Grace Wanjiru (MAB), who is also the Africa champion, settled third in 51:00.4.

Wachira of Gilgil timed 44:40.0 to retain the men's 10km race walk crown, beating teammate Stephen Mutuku to second place in 45:25.1.

National 110m champion Wiseman Were of Isiolo beat defending champion William Mbevi from Laikipia Air Base (LAB) to win the men's 110m hurdles final in 13.94.

Were’s fellow World Relays Mixed Shuttle Relay bronze medallist, Michael Musyoki, came in second in 14.55 as Mbevi settled third in 14.76.

Judy Kiyeng (MAB) stunned defending champion Winny Chebet (Thika) to capture the women's 1,500m title. Kiyeng timed 4:08.00, Chebet followed in 4:08.06 and Serah Jepleting (Lanet) 4:10.85.