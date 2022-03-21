Belgrade Notebook – Day 6

Kenyan students seriously into books in Serbia

*********

There are several Kenyans studying in Serbia, and very seriously at that! The students are taking up several different courses.

The list includes Elijah Kiprono (medicine - PhD studies in public health), Jacob Mulwa (medicine), Yvonne Muthoni (dentistry), Roselyne Keya (PhD in international relations), Rose Thumbi (linguistics and literature in Chinese language), Maureen Nkatha Gitari (Masters in linguistics and literature in english language), Loreen Omollo (PhD in political science), Eddah Murray (Masters in computer science), Abigal Aluoka (architecture), Lilian Benard (Masters in linguistics in English) and Faith Omollo (Bachelors in political science).

Meanwhile, there seven Kenyans who are married to Serbian locals.

Duplantis excites locals with love for Serbian brandy

***********

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden's world pole vault record holder, was the show-stopping act at the World Indoor Championships here on Sunday night.

The gold medalist vaulted a new world record 6.20 metres and excited local journalists when he said he would celebrate by imbibing the local brandy known as "Rakija." "Last time I tried it, it tasted good," the champion said at the post-race press conference.

"There are no apologies tonight and I will try it again!" It was Duplatis' second world record in Serbia in 13 days and the Swedish star now vows to clinch the outdoor World title in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in July.

Team Kenya returns to base, focuses on Eugene Worlds

************

Team Kenya might not be too happy with just the silver and bronze panned out of these championships especially as Ethiopia won the overall title with four gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

However, the performance sets the stage for an epic battle at the outdoor World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (USA) in July.

Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes were accommodated in the same hotel here, Belgrade's Mona Plaza, and were engaged in friendly banter at mealtime, the language barrier perhaps the only disadvantage.