Serbia a nation well known for its fruit production

Serbia is well known for it’s fruit production industry, with over 1.5 million tonnes of fruit produced each year. The leading fruit species in production here is the raspberry that boasts over 15,000 hectares in cultivation with over 35,000 people employed in the raspberry business annually.

However, the plum is the leading stone fruit species, grown in over 80,000 hectares, Europe’s highest production with 738,000 tonnes, with over 43 million plum trees in the country.

Meanwhile, strawberries are planted on more than 2,500 hectares here. No wonder the official mascots of the World Indoor Championships are the raspberry and plum!

Belgrade’s age-old culture quite attractive to tourists

Like many parts of Europe, Belgrade stands out for its preservation of culture. What struck me especially is the Skadarlija street, celebrated as the main gathering place for writers, painters, actors and other artists from the early 20th century all the way to the second world war.

The street boasts of, inter alia, the Dva Jelena Restaurant that’s been in operation since 1932, celebrated for its traditional Serbian specialties, authentic ambience and traditional music.

Visiting statesmen have dined here. Also popular is the Tri Sesira Restaurant that opened its doors in 1864 with some of its well known patrons including Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher, George Bush Senior Willy Brandt and Spain’s King Juan Carlos.

Huge demand for PCR tests gets hosts off-guard

The World Indoor Championships drew to a close at the Štark Arena here last night with Serbian organisers having pulled off a largely successful event.

However, there was a hitch on the final day yesterday when long queues formed for the mandatory pre-travel PCR tests at the event stadium with the organisers having totally underrated the demands for these Covid-19 tests.

Team Kenya athletes are among scores of foreigners that lined up for over three hours to have their samples taken.