Belgrade Notebook – Day 4

Serbia in catch-22 over Moscow as Russian gas firm calls the shots

Russia’s Gazprom is the world’s biggest producer of natural gas, supplying about 40 percent of Europe’s gas demand. Gazprom is huge in Serbia and, among other investments, is the shirt sponsor of top Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. Gazprom fuel and gas outlets can be seen all over Belgrade, and Serbia is caught in a catch-22 situation, unsure of whether or not to severe ties with Russia, including curtailing Gazprom’s humongous investments in the Balkan state, owing to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Some activists argue that Russia’s war in Ukraine could be stopped promptly if Gazprom’s business across Europe is stifled…

Aussie high jump medalist in solidarity with suffering Ukraine

Eleanor Patterson, Australia’s silver medallist in the women’s high jump, showed solidarity with Ukraine by painting her nails in the eastern European nation’s blue and yellow national colours at Saturday’s final. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold medal in the contest by clearing 2.02 metres with Patterson taking silver with 2.00 metres and Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya bronze with a jump of 1.98 metres. “I painted my nails yellow and blue as a sign of love to the people of Ukraine,” the Aussie said at a post-event press conference in reference to Moscow’s current war on Kiev. “My heart goes out to them… no one deserves to go through those hardships.”

No worries son… all’s well and Belgrade’s safe from the bombs

