Belgrade NoteBook- Day 3

Coe: Political protests won’t steal the thunder

******

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe maintains that political protests in Serbia against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine won’t sway interest away from the World Indoor Championships. A group of Russians living in Ukraine have been vocal against the Kremlin’s war on Kiev with one even burning his Russian passport in anger. “This is track and field, a sport that has understood and accepted the fragilities of the political landscape… these are world championships and sport will pull through,” Lord Coe maintained. The former British Member of Parliament is all too familiar with political protests in sport as he won the 1,500 metres Olympic gold medal at the 1980 Games in Moscow that were boycotted by over 60 nations, including Kenya, in protest of the Soviet Union’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan… Sounds familiar?

Fights as Red Star dumped out of Europa League

******

Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade are the Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards of Serbia, sworn arch-rivals. Red Star were battling to stay afloat in the Uefa Europa League here on Thursday night, seeking to overturn a 0-3 first leg loss to Scotland’s Rangers at their revered Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade. So huge was the pre-match tension that Red Star’s “men in black” raided Rangers’ travelling fans at their Metropol Palace hotel in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday night, smashing windows and injuring a few supporters. The vocal Rangers fans were subsequently warned not to move around Belgrade in small groups for fear of further attacks. Red Star won the match 2-1 but lost 4-2 on aggregate to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s giant-killing Ibrox side.

Red Star supporters display banners regarding peace during their Uefa Europa League Round of 16, second leg match against Glasgow Rangers at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

Covid protocols relaxed as cases drop

******