Belgrade NoteBook- Day 2

Calm as Serbians await elections on April 3

*******

Last month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved parliament and set April 3 as the date for the country’s presidential and local elections. Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party, and its coalition partners, is favourite for re-election with recent polls by pollsters Faktor Plus handing the ruling coalition a 57 percent advantage. But even with the polls barely three weeks away, there are no loud campaigns or aggressive political rallies as those witnessed months ahead of our Kenyan elections. Looking out for yote yawezekana bila Vucic protest rallies here, I’ve instead only been able to make out neat electronic billboards that extol the virtues of the candidates who’ll have to navigate serious concerns over rising fuel and food prices with Serbia’s handling of the Ukraine crisis also high up the election agenda.

‘Dirty rain’ most unwelcome on streets of Belgrade

******

It’s easy to notice vehicles covered in dust parked on the streets of Belgrade. Upon enquiring, I’m informed that the dust is thanks to “dirty rain” that has been pounding the Serbian capital lately. Our driver explains the strange, “dirty rain” phenomenon as basically downpour that carries with it dust particles from the Sahara Desert thousands of kilometres away across the Mediterranean Sea, causing gray clouds. Carlos Pérez García, a researcher studying atmospheric dust at the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, recently explained the phenomenon to AFP: “This is an intense event, but this type of event typically occurs once or twice a year, normally in February or March, when a low-pressure system over Algeria and Tunisia gathers up dust and carries it north to Europe. Dust can reach the U.K., or even Iceland, as it did last year.”

Here, the unit of currency is the Dinar…

******