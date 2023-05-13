Beatrice Chepkoech destroys the field at Kip Keino Classic





World 3,000 metres steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and the 2018 Commonwealth Games 3,000 metres steeplechase bronze medallist, Amos Kirui are back.

Chepkoech, the 2019 world champion, who is back from a leg injury, took command from the start before winning in nine minutes and 13.51 seconds at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Chepkoech edged out world under-20 champion Faith Cherotich to second place in 9:15.08 as the Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech came third in 9:25.63.

Kirui, the 2016 World Athletics Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion, downed 8:08.45 to win, beating Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott, who was the defending champion, to second place in 8:09.71 as Leonard Bett timed 8:10.02 for third.

Amos Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win men's 3,000 metres steeplechase race during the fourth edition of Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“It was a good race and this is part of preparations ahead of the World Championships. I still need to train and work hard,” said Kirui.

“I wanted to retain my title but Kirui looked stronger. I am still happy with the second place,” said Kibiwott.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier on, Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga put away the men's 400 metres race in a meet record as Kenya’s Mercy Koech went for the women’s 400m glory.

Samukonga shaved off the previous meet record by 2.24 seconds when he won in 44.25 seconds, beating Vernon Norwood from the United States of America to second in season’s best 44.68.

New Content Item (1) Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Frenchman Gilles Biron clocked personal best 45.52 for third place with Kenya’s Boniface Mweresa timing season’s best 45.73.

Oketch was home and dry in a personal best of 52.42 as Asimenye Simwaka downed season’s best 52.78. Mercy Chebet clocked 53.35 for third place.

"It is a good start for me. Running my personal best is a great performance and hope to build on that going forward,” said Oketch.



