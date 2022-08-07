Classy Chebet crowned Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion
What you need to know:
Chebet stormed to the lead for the first time with 200m to go, zooming past compatriot Selah Jepleting and Eilish McColgan to win in 14 minutes and 38.21 seconds at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday
Jepleting settled for bronze in 14:48.24
In Birmingham
World 5,000m silver medallist Beatrice Chebet has won the Commonwealth Games women's 5,000m title.
Chebet stormed to the lead for the first time with 200m to go, zooming past compatriot Selah Jepleting and Eilish McColgan to win in 14 minutes and 38.21 seconds at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.
It was Kenya’s sixth gold medal at the Championships.
McColgan, who had won the 10,000m, edged out Jepleting to silver in 14:42.14.
Jepleting settled for bronze in 14:48.24.
The victory by Chebet, the 2018 World Under-20 5,000m champion, saw Kenya retain the 5,000m title Hellen Obiri won in 2018 Gold Coast.
Other gold medallists are Ferdinand Omanyala (100m), Mary Moraa (800m), Wycliffe Kinyamal (800m), Abraham Kibiwott (3,000m steeplechase) and Jackline Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase).