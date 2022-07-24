Beatrice Chebet claims silver in 5000m, Tsegay takes gold

African 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet claimed silver in the women's 5,000 metres final in the World Championships Oregon22 on Sunday morning.

The clocked 14:46.75 for second place behind Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in the final at Hayward Field.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (right) and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet compete in the women's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

It was at tight race that was controlled by the Ethiopians before Tsegay crossed the line in 14:46.29 ahead of Chebet who clocked her season best of 14:46.75.

Ethiopia's Dawit Seyaum left it late to claim bronze in 14:47.36.

Ethiopians and Tsegay and Letesenbet Gidey exchanged leads in the initial stages before upping the pace with two laps to go.

Gidey, winner of the 10,000m gold last Sunday, faded as Tsegay out-sprinted Chebet for gold.

The Kericho-based Chebet is also the World Cross Country junior champion having struck gold in Aarhus, Denmark in 2019 and the 2018 World Under-20 champion in 5,000m race in Tampere, Finland.

Margaret Chelimo came in fourth place clocking her season's best of 14:47.71 while Gloria Kite finished a distance 10th timing 15:01.22.

Gidey, who was the fastest woman in the field this year with a time of 14:24.59 from the Prefontaine Classic on May 27, was in fifth place.

During the 2019 Doha World Championships, Hellen Obiri won gold ahead of Chelimo while Konstanze Klosterhalfen from Germany took bronze.

Kenya has won four gold medals in the last six World Championships in the women's 5,000m with Vivian Cheruiyot winning in 2009 Berlin and 2011 Daegu.

Obiri reclaiming the title in 2017 London and retained it in 2019 Doha.