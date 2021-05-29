Beatrice Chebet arrives on the big stage in style

World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet is now ready to dine with distance running queens.

Chebet, the World Cross Country Under-20 champion, exhibited just that when she shocked a strong field that included defending champion Hellen Obiri, who is also the World 5,000m champion, to win the 3,000m race at Doha Diamond League on Friday.

Chebet clocked 8 minutes and 27.49 to triumph in a personal best and world lead, her maiden Diamond League victory that saw her atone for finishing 13th last year.

Chebet stunned World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and Lillian Kasait to second and third places in 8:28.27 and 8:28.96 respectively. Obiri was fourth in 8:33.98.

“I am happy with my performance today, since this is the first time I am winning a Diamond League race in Doha,” said Chebet after securing her first major win after transitioning to senior level.

“I didn’t expect to win but I did it and this is part of my preparation for the Tokyo Olympics,” said the 21-year-old Chebet, who is focused on securing a ticket in the 5,000m for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Moses Kibet strutted to a season best 8:30.01 to win men’s 3,000m steeplechase beating Moroccan Yaser Salem in 8:35.36 with Uganda’s Albert Chemutai timing 8:41.42 for third.

Earlier, World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and Norah Jeruto secured world leads in their 1,500m, 800m and 3,000m steeplechase races respectively.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich posted the second best time in the world this year in 800m, a time that saw her attain Tokyo Olympics standard.

Cheruiyot coasted to his maiden victory in Doha clocking three minutes and 30.48 seconds, beating Australian Stewart McSweyn to second place in season best 3:31.57 with Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco posting personal best 3:31.95.

It was Cheruiyot’s first race since winning the men's 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, last year in Nairobi.

However, last year Cheruiyot competed in 800m in Doha where he finished eighth. He had settled second in the 1,500m in Doha in 2019, losing the battle to compatriot Elijah Manang'oi.

“I tell my fans thank you for always supporting me. It was a very good race, anyone could have won. My next focus is Monaco,” said Cheruiyot. Monaco is due July 9.

Chepng'etich, the world 1,500m silver medallist, dashed to Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying time in 1:58.26, to see off Commonwealth 800m bronze medalist Natoya Goule from Jamaica to second place in 1:59.70.

Rababe Arafi from Morocco romped home in season best 1:59.83 for third.

“I am very excited to be here, I did my personal best here in Doha, so it’s really great to be here. I’m training so hard and hoping to do my best, so I’m putting all my mind on it,” said Chepng’etich. “The pandemic wasn’t easy but we always try to be great.”

Jeruto cruised to a world lead of 9:00.67, beating Ethiopian Mekides Abebe, who set a new Ethiopian national record of 9:02.52.

Kenyan-born Winfred Mutile of Bahrain finished third in personal best 9:02.64 followed by 2015 World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng in season best 9:07.58.

Kinyamal also stunned defending champion Ferguson Rotich to win the men's 800m in a world lead of 1:43.91.