Beatrice Chebet arrives on the big stage in style

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (second left) competes in the Women's 3000 metres final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chebet stunned World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and Lillian Kasait to second and third places in 8:28.27 and 8:28.96 respectively.
  • Obiri was fourth in 8:33.98.

World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet is now ready to dine with distance running queens.

