Battling Felix seals fifth straight Olympic berth

Eugene, United States

Allyson Felix clinched a berth at her fifth straight Olympic games here Sunday, producing a gutsy late burst to take second place in the final of the 400m at the US track and field trials.

The 35-year-old looked to be drifting out of contention heading into the home straight at Hayward Field, but dug deep to fight her way to the front before claiming second behind winner Quanera Hayes.

"Man, it has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight, and I just did that all the way home," an elated Felix said afterwards.

Felix, the only woman in history to win six Olympic track gold medals, finished second in 50.02 seconds, with Hayes finishing first in 49.78sec.

Wadeline Jonathas claimed the other ticket to Tokyo after coming third in 50.03.

Felix's second place ensures she will have another opportunity to add to her collection of Olympic and World Championship medals before she heads into retirement after next month's Tokyo Games.