Battling Felix seals fifth straight Olympic berth

Allyson Felix celebrates with her husband Kenneth Ferguson and their daughter Camryn after finishing second in the Women's 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wadeline Jonathas claimed the other ticket to Tokyo after coming third in 50.03.
  • Felix's second place ensures she will have another opportunity to add to her collection of Olympic and World Championship medals before she heads into retirement after next month's Tokyo Games.

Eugene, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.