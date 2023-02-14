Bathurst Notebook - Day 1

With all that we think is wrong, don’t take Kenyan hospitality for granted

The national team arrived safely in Sydney ready for a four-hour journey to Bathurst.

For all of our poverty, retrogressive politics, or love for stabbing each other in the back, Kenya is still a good place to live.

Our hospitality industry people are generous to boot. We were booked in at an airport hotel at Hamad International Airport where you can access your hotel room WiFi using the room number and it is luxurious while it lasts.

The service terminates automatically at the last minute of confirmed check out time. Not a second more unlike home where the service disconnects the further you move away from the signal.

You also connect free airport WiFi using your air ticket number to authenticate yourself, thereby surrendering your bio data for security reasons.

You will pay through the nose for SMSs, calls while travelling abroad

Have money? We will talk. Yes, even with Sh10 worth of air time you can afford to send 10 Short Message Texts (SMS), buy bundles and credit in Kenya.

This changes depending on where you are some 13 kilometres above the ground.

For example, I am writing this report at an altitude of 39,068 metres above sea level over Alice Springs Mount Roodloffe.

We have done 11,138m with 2500km to go. I sent an SMS which cost me Sh185 and a one minute call using Switerland AirComm.

I re-checked the rates. It would set me back Sh500 to recieve a call and Sh1,500 per MB for internet. Onboard rates of Qatar Airways in dollars are crazy with Sh720 for 20MB and Sh2,500 for 200MB.

Long tedious, journey of 11 hours will sap energy out of any excited passenger

I have been sitting on this cramped Airbus 380 seat for 11 hours surrounded by friends feeling tired but elated that we will be reaching destination Sydney in less than two hours after a night of torture by turbulence shaking this bird carrying over 300 passengers sometimes like a leaf.

Prison should then be hell on earth as there is nowhere to run to.. This is our third and final meal (9:38 am Kenyan time), late lunch by Australian time, of scrambled egg, small index finger size sausage, a piece of cake and yogurt you scoop four times with a teaspoon.

We have washed the food down with half a glass of lukewarm black tea we diluted with one tea spoonful milk in a sachet.