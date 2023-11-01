Bank of Africa’s New York Marathon ‘viewerthon’ for Iten

Bank of Africa (BOA) has organised a marathon viewing party for athletes and fans in Iten for Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

The “viewerthon” will be held at Iten’s Elgon Valley Resort from 4pm to 8.30pm.

The BOA “Viewerthons” are a series of events where the bank invites elite and upcoming athletes along with the local community to follow five of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors races live from Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York while being taken through education programmes.

“This is the seventh year we are sponsoring the Viewerthon series as part of our commitment to support our world class athletic talent pool. We are reviving the “Viewerthons” after they were temporarily put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic with the series taking a break in 2020, 2021 and 2022,” said Bank of Africa - Kenya CEO Ronald Marambii.

With Kenya’s defending champion Evans Chebet and two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor having pulled out with injuries in men’s race, Edward Cheserek, who will be making his 42-kilometre debut, and 2021 champion Albert Korir carry the Kenyan flag.

Cheserek is a former New Jersey high school superstar and the most decorated athlete in USA’s collegiate distance running history.

In the women’s race, Kenya has lined up seven stars, led by defending champion Sharon Lokedi, Boston Marathon and Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, and immediate former marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei.