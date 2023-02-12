Australia names team for world cross event

Of all the 25 million million Australians, Benita Willis is the only female world cross country champion — a feat she achieved in 2004 ahead of Ethiopians Ejagayehu Dibaba and Worknesh Kidane in the women’s 8 kilometres race.

Australia is preparing for a repeat of the 2004 feat as it named a squad of 28 athletes for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships slated for February 18 in that country.

Australia will be depending on Olympians Ellie Pashley, Isobel Batt-Doyle and debutante Holly Campbell to join the top finishers top finishers Rose Davies, Leanne Pompeani and Caitlin Adams in the women’s 10km race.

Related Eyes on Kandie to deliver at World Cross Country Championships Athletics

They will be joined by the Commonwealth Games 1,500 metres champion Oliver Hoare and Olympic and world 1,500m finalist Jessica Hull.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell and Olympian Stewart McSweyn will be in the mixed 4x2km relay and they remain the best medal hopefuls.

“You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage,” Hoare told Worldathletics.org.

Growing excitement

“To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I’m very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle-distance runners in Abbey, Jess and Stewy. I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team title in Bathurst.”

Debutant Rorey Hunter and Commonwealth Games representatives Andy Buchanan and Ky Robinson will bolster the men’s 10km team which will also have Australian record holders Jack Rayner, Brett Robinson and Matt Ramsden.

The U-18 3000m record holder Amy Bunnage, and the U-20 contingent of Gabrielle Schmidt, Gabrielle Vincent, Aspen Anderson, Claudia Meaker and Fieke Van Der Kamp will race in the 6km.

Competing over 8km are Logan Janetzki and world U-20 representative Archie Noakes who will lead the way for teammates Jack Coomber, Cael Mulholland, Ciaran Rushton and Bailey Habler.

Australians will be looking to the achievement of Willis — their best world cross country performer in the country’s almost 50-year history in the world cross.