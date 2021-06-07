Aussie Olympic marathoners prove age is just a number

The emblems of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed during an event to unveil the medals, podium and music to be used for the medal ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on June 3, 2021. Australia's three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118.

Photo credit: Issei Kato | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country's top-8 of all time.
  • Irish-born Diver, who will become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant.

