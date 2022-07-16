Athletics legend Felix signs off career with 19th world medal
Eugene, United States
Track legend Allyson Felix signed off her glittering career with a 19th world medal as she helped the US team to bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay in Eugene on Friday.
The Dominican Republic took gold in 3min 09.82sec and the Femke Bol-powered Dutch quartet silver.
It was not quite the dream swansong for the 36-year-old Felix, who received the baton from Elija Godwin on the second leg at Hayward Field but let the lead slip.
Although Vernon Norwood made up the deficit, Dominican anchor Fiordaliza Cofil reeled in Felix's teammate Kennedy Simon.