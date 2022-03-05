Athletics legend Dan Omwanza laid to rest in Kisii

Legendary athlete Dan Omwanza ,74, who had passed on a fortnight ago was on Friday laid to rest at his home in Ibeno, Kisii County.

The track great died at a Nairobi hospital on February 16 after a long illness, according to his family.

Athletes, both active and retired, and athletics officials led by Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK) chairman Peter Angwenyi, were present.

Hundreds of mourners were present at the burial where speakers praised Omwanza for his exploits on the track for his country.

"It is with deep sorrow that today we are laying to rest another sports icon Dan Omwanza, he will be truly remembered for his outstanding contribution in athletics in the country and indeed in the world," said Angwenyi.

His son, Charles Bonuke, said Omwanza has left a big gap in their family.

“Our father was an incredible man. He provided for our family and made sure that we got the guidance that we needed. We are grateful to him and we will miss him dearly,” he said.

"God was passing through His garden and decided to pick a rose flower and surprisingly it was my dad, it’s well, it's well."

Omwanza, popularly known as Omoisi Omobe, was part of the memorable 4x400m relay team that qualified for Munich games in 1972 during the trials in Mombasa.

In Munich, he switched to the 800m after he was controversially dropped from the relay team. He had won 400m and 800m during the Kenyan trials for the Games.

He qualified for the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal in 800m after clocking 1min 46.1 sec.

Gusii Sports Legends director, Alfred Momanyi mourned Omwanza, saying: “I am deeply saddened that my mentor is being laid to rest. It is a dark day for us in the athletics fraternity."

Former NOC-K chairman Kipchoge Keino and national coordinator of Heroes and Heroines in Sports Rose Tata-Muya sent their condolences.

“Omwanza did a lot for Kenya during his youthful days. I send my personal condolences and those of pioneer athletes to the family, friends and relatives of the late,” said Keino in a statement.

Olympic gold medallists Ezekiel Nyamao and Charles Asati mourned him as a true patriot.