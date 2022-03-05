Athletics legend Dan Omwanza laid to rest in Kisii

Dan Omwanza

A mourner pays his last respects to the late track legend Dan Omwanza during a burial service at Nyanturago playing ground, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County on March 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The track  great died at a Nairobi hospital on February 16 after a long illness, according to his family.
  • Athletes, both active and retired, and athletics officials led by Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK) chairman Peter Angwenyi, were present.

Legendary athlete Dan Omwanza ,74, who had passed on a fortnight  ago was on Friday laid to rest at his home in Ibeno, Kisii County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.