Athletics Kenya mourn 'sports lover' Mwai Kibaki

Athletics Kenya boss Jackson Tuwei has paid glowing tribute to retired President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday.

While passing his condolences to the family of Kenya’s third president on Friday, Tuwei said that the late Kibaki supported sports.

“It was during his time that the upgrade of Kip Keino Stadium started,” Tuwei told Nation Sport. In 2007, Kibaki’s government allocated Sh100 million for the 10,000-seater stadium in Uasin Gishu County to be upgraded.

Kibaki, who was a member of Muthaiga and Nyeri golf clubs, is also remembered for bringing the first World Athletics event to Kenya, the World Cross Country Championships held at the Mombasa Golf Course in Mombasa in 2007.

“We will remember him for the good contribution he made to the sport. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength to bear such a great loss,” said Tuwei.

During the World Cross Country in Mombasa, hosts Kenya swept all medals in the junior races through Asbel Kiprop, Vincent Kiprop and Mathew Kisorio (men’s category) and Linet Chepkwemoi, Mercy Kosgei and Veronica Nyaruai (women’s category).

Moses Mosop and Bernard Kipyego bagged silver and bronze in the senior men’s category respectively.