Athletics Kenya condemn murder of Kenyan-Bahraini runner

The Athletics Kenya (AK) has condemned the brutal murder of Kenya-born Bahraini long-distance runner Damaris Muthee Mutua.

The decomposing body of Ms Muthee, 28, was on Tuesday discovered at a rental house in Lilies estate, Iten without any physical injuries with preliminary investigation pointing at strangulation.

Police have singled out her alleged Ethiopian lover, also an athlete, identified as Eskinder Hailemaryam Folie, as the prime suspect. He is believed to have fled to his country after killing the athlete a few days earlier before her body was discovered.

“Athletics Kenya is extremely grieved by the death of Kenyan-born Bahraini marathoner Damaris Muthee who was found dead at her house in Iten after an alleged murder. It is another case of a life cut short and a talent washed down the drain considering the achievements Ms Muthee had made in her career,” read the statement.

AK said even though she had shifted allegiance, Ms Muthee was a Kenyan by blood and as such, the body has been keenly following her career progress ever since her first race in 2010 at the Nyeri KCC Meeting.

“Since then, she went on to notch various podium finishes, including the Marrakech 20km run in 2018 and the Fes 10km run in 2017. Her demise is more painful considering this is not the first time a bright future has been snuffed out by domestic violence,” said AK.

“We pass our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms Muthee and pray the Lord Almighty may strengthen them at this trying time.”

“Creating awareness of mental health among athletes and implementing solutions to related challenges remains the centerpiece of our relationship with all those in the industry. Till we meet again, may God rest Damaris’ soul in peace,” added the statement.

Already, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have roped in the services of Interpol and Foreign Affairs ministry to aid in tracing and extraditing the fugitive for questioning and subsequent arraignment in court.

Her death comes six months after Kenya lost two female athletes, Agnes Jebet Tirop in Iten and Edith Muthoni in Kerugoya, to gender-based violence lat year.