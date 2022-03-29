Athletics fraternity mourns long-serving Kimaru

Virtually all the athletes that have represented Team Kenya at major athletics events have interacted with him.

The late Jeremiah Biwott Kimaru would ensure that the athletes attend their training sessions at their residential training on time no matter the conditions.

He was an early morning riser, a habit that saw him execute his duties diligently.

Kimaru not only chauffeured athletes to their designated areas of training on time, but also Athletics Kenya (AK) officials and any visitors at Riadha House.

Kimaru was known to be humble, a man of few words, yet wise.

Kimaru died on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where he had been receiving treatment for the past week.

AK announced his demise on Monday as it paid tribute to him as a dedicated servant for many years in the transport department.

"We wish to convey our sincere heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and athletics fraternity. He was a good servant and we shall miss his services," said a statement from AK.

"The sudden demise of Jeremiah Kimaru has struck us all heavily," said coach John Kimetto, adding that Kimaru showed commitment in his field of work.

"I managed Team Kenya several times with him and at no time did we have any difficulties in accessing our training zones," said Kimetto.

The 2013 World 3,000m steeplechase champion Milcah Chemos said that Kimaru served athletes with utmost dedication.

"He always woke up like athletes to take them for morning training when team Kenya was preparing for a major event. He sacrificed his time for the love of athletes," noted Chemo, explaining that only three weeks ago Kimaru was in Kapsabet for an anti-doping education.

"Death is cruel for real. On behalf of athletes we say sorry to the family Kimaru," said Chemo, who is also AK Athletes Representative.

International 3000m runner Dan Kiviasi described Kimaru as a generous man.

"On several occasions, Kimaru could offer to drop us at our respective homes after arriving in the country from International assignments," said Kiviasi, who recalled Kimaru driving him home and the rest of the team members when they arrived from the World Relay Championships in Poland last year.

"You rarely find such a person. The athletics fraternity has lost a gem," said Kiviasi.

Another sprinter Monica Safania said Kimaru was a selfless person, who ensured that everyone was happy.

"Athletes loved him because he rarely exchanged words with them. He knew how to handle us and we respected him alot," said Safania.

"This is shocking and heartbreaking," said the 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego.