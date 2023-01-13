Athletes to fight it out in Coast cross-country championships

Four counties in the coast region (Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and defending champions Taita Taveta) will Saturday compete in the Coast Region Athletics Kenya Cross-country Championships at Ukunda Showground in Kwale.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Coast branch secretary, Felix Ngala, Friday said that four counties have confirmed participation in the championship.

“The four counties will fight it out for victory in this year's event but we have not heard from Lamu and Tana River counties. We don’t know whether they will send their teams to Ukunda," said Ngala.

Taita Taveta County deputy governor Christine Kilalo and the county secretary for youth, sports, gender, culture and social services, Shedrack Mutungi will be in Ukunda for the event.

Mutungi said Taita Taveta teams will be fighting to retain the titles they won last year in Mombasa.

"Our athletes have done well in the county championships last weekend, but we also felt it is our duty to be in Ukunda to offer support to the teams. We want to encourage them to do well in all the categories," said Mutungi.

Taita Taveta team will be captained by Panuel Mkungo who is an international athlete.

Mkungo will be out to retain his title in men's 10km race. His younger sibling Irene Mkungo will compete in the women's 10 km race which she won last year.

Other runners from Taita Taveta who won boys’ and girls’ 8km and 6km titles respectively are Timothy Nzioka and Maria Shali.

They will also be in Ukunda with the intention of retaining the titles.