Athletes’ silence hindering fight against doping, Adak says

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) officials have complained that lack of cooperation from athletes to reveal rogue medics who supply them with banned substance was derailing efforts to eradicate cheating in sports.

Adak at the same time wants more support, funding and multi-agency collaboration to fight the rising cases of doping in the country.

“Doping is never a one-man show. Rogue healthcare practitioners, coaches and trainers are at the centre of this vice,” said Bildad Rogoncho, Adak Head of Legal Affairs over the weekend.

He said they had started crackdowns on rogue health practitioners supplying the performance enhancing substances to athletes.

Adak CEO Sarah Shibutse said this year had seen the highest number of doping cases registered in Kenya. She accused rogue medics and pharmacists of abetting the scourge.

The anti-doping team was in Kakamega on Saturday where they planted 1,000 trees at Kakamega Forest as part of an initiative to fight deforestation.

At the moment, Adak is handling 53 active cases that are before the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

“Generally, we have more than 200 cases that have been processed and prosecuted but for this year alone, we have recorded 53 active cases that are either fresh or on appeal,” said Rogoncho.

“Even though Kenya is on the right trajectory in terms of fighting the doping menace in the country, lack of cooperation from the athletes to reveal other players assisting them to dope is letting us down,” said Shibutse.

To achieve the fight against doping, the agency has rolled out a multi-agency programme that involves Provincial Administration, religious leaders, elders and youth groups telling them the education needed by athletes - that they don’t need to dope to excel.