Athletes ready to follow race live in Iten

The Bank of Africa (BoA) has dug in to offer elite and upcoming athletes investment advice as they follow this weekend’s New York City Marathon.

The bank’s officials have been in Iten town for the last one week, interacting with the athletes and offering tips on financial prudence as part of the bank’s buildup to their World Marathon Majors viewing party.

The bank will host the live viewing of Sunday’s New York Marathon at Iten’s Elgon Valley Resort from 2pm.

“It feels good to be in the natural habitat of runners in Iten. While they are training, you get to run their courses, feel the pressure of the hills and elevations and the effects of the altitude,” said Malenya Lusimba, Brand Head of BoA’s Mwanariadha Account, also an avid runner.

“You get to eat with them and listen to their stories. All these intricacies make one appreciate the efforts they put in to raise the flag of our nation and bring smiles in our faces.

“That is why we choose to walk with athletes in their running journey, and that is why we choose to work with the upcoming talent to appreciate their metamorphosing,” he added.